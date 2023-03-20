Biden Administration to announce new community funding for wildfire prevention Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will gather with other national leaders in the nation's capitol to announce new funding to help protect high-risk communities from wildfires ahead of this year's fire season and in the future.

The White House

Harris will meet at 1 p.m. MDT with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Mitch Landrieu, senior advisor to the President and infrastructure implementation coordinator.

No further details of the announcement were available before the meeting.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will cover the event and learn if Colorado will receive any of the funding, and try to get reaction from local wildfire authorities.