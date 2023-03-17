Week of celebrations planned for grand reopening of Pueblo’s main library

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The public is invited to a week of grand reopening events for the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.

The $12.5 million renovations on the main library branch began in August of 2021. Improvements to the library include new furniture, flooring, and fixtures; replacement of the building’s HVAC systems and equipment, and creation of a terraced amphitheater and mobility plaza.

According to the Pueblo City-County Library District, funding came from Certificates of Participation bonds, library funds, the National Endowment of the Humanities, and private donations.

“These re-invigorated public library spaces are inviting and comfortable. We want to thank all of our partners and community supporters who made this renovation project a reality and we warmly welcome people of all ages to the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library to enjoy the newly renovated facility,” Sherri Baca, PCCLD executive director, said in a press release.

The events begin March 20 and run through March 24. Grand opening week events:

All day, Monday 20 Rediscover the Rawlings Library, self-guided tours, and activities for all ages. Pick up a library passport and tour each floor and get it stamped along the way. Get a free PJ’s Coffee $5 gift card when you collect all four stamps. One gift card per person, per day while supplies last. Passports are valid March 20-26.

3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, open house. Get a free PJ’s Coffee small hot or iced drink during open house hours, while supplies last. Frozen drinks are excluded.

11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, Rawlings Library ribbon cutting. Will take place outside in the mobility plaza, weather permitting. Refreshments provided.

1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, library cornerstone and time capsule ceremony. Will take place outside in the mobility plaza, weather permitting. Refreshments provided.

6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Pecha Kucha Night, featuring the Rawlings Library departments. Doors open at 6 p.m. Get a free PJ’s Coffee small hot or iced drink, while supplies last. Exclusions apply.



In addition to the free events, the public can also get a free small hot or iced drink from PJ’s Coffee, Tuesday and Friday during select hours, located on the library’s first floor, while supplies last. Frozen drinks are excluded.

Click here for more information on the grand opening.