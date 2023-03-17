Week of celebrations planned for grand reopening of Pueblo’s main library
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The public is invited to a week of grand reopening events for the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.
The $12.5 million renovations on the main library branch began in August of 2021. Improvements to the library include new furniture, flooring, and fixtures; replacement of the building’s HVAC systems and equipment, and creation of a terraced amphitheater and mobility plaza.
According to the Pueblo City-County Library District, funding came from Certificates of Participation bonds, library funds, the National Endowment of the Humanities, and private donations.
“These re-invigorated public library spaces are inviting and comfortable. We want to thank all of our partners and community supporters who made this renovation project a reality and we warmly welcome people of all ages to the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library to enjoy the newly renovated facility,” Sherri Baca, PCCLD executive director, said in a press release.
The events begin March 20 and run through March 24. Grand opening week events:
- All day, Monday 20
- Rediscover the Rawlings Library, self-guided tours, and activities for all ages. Pick up a library passport and tour each floor and get it stamped along the way. Get a free PJ’s Coffee $5 gift card when you collect all four stamps. One gift card per person, per day while supplies last. Passports are valid March 20-26.
- 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, open house.
- Get a free PJ’s Coffee small hot or iced drink during open house hours, while supplies last. Frozen drinks are excluded.
- 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, Rawlings Library ribbon cutting.
- Will take place outside in the mobility plaza, weather permitting. Refreshments provided.
- 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, library cornerstone and time capsule ceremony.
- Will take place outside in the mobility plaza, weather permitting. Refreshments provided.
- 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Pecha Kucha Night, featuring the Rawlings Library departments.
- Doors open at 6 p.m. Get a free PJ’s Coffee small hot or iced drink, while supplies last. Exclusions apply.
In addition to the free events, the public can also get a free small hot or iced drink from PJ’s Coffee, Tuesday and Friday during select hours, located on the library’s first floor, while supplies last. Frozen drinks are excluded.