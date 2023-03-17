Skip to Content
Suspected equipment failure causes 600+ Colorado Springs customers to lose power Friday

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities, crews responded to a reported outage in Downtown Colorado Springs affecting more than 600 customers.

Below is a look at the outage map at 10:20 a.m.

Due to the outage, multiple traffic lights went out. Springs Utilities said this is along Cimarron St., Colorado Ave., and Limit St.

People were asked to proceed with caution and treat all dark intersections as four-way stops.

At 11:30 a.m., Springs Utilities said service had been restored. The suspected cause of the outage was a "localized equipment failure."

Track outages here.

