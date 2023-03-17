Pueblo woman sentenced to six years in community corrections for death of nephew

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo woman was sentenced to six years in community corrections in connection to the death of her 19-month-old nephew.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Maverick Mitchell suffered "serious injuries" while under the care of his aunt 26-year-old Kayla M. Mitchell in November of 2018.

Investigators determined his injuries were the result of child abuse. He died at a Colorado Springs hospital.

PCSO

Mitchell was arrested by sheriff's detectives in September of 2021 on a warrant for child abuse resulting in death.