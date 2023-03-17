More than 500 people purchase thousands of items in six hours Friday at Ellicott auction

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Friday being St. Patrick's Day, it was a lucky one for hundreds of people seeking to buy pieces of local history nearly a century old.

Double Diamond Auctions

In an update to a story KRDO reported last month, auctioneers said that they sold every item from two parcels of property belonging to the Chisman family, who moved to Ellicott in the mid-1920s and opened the town's first businesses.

The auction started at 9 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 94 and Ellicott Highway; bidders from several states arrived as early as 7 a.m. to preview a variety of merchandise from a former blacksmithing shop, grocery store, gas station and garage.

Auctioneers with Calhan-based Double Diamond Auctions said that all items sold by 3:30 p.m.

Among items receiving the highest bids: A Goodyear sign ($4,500); a trip hammer ($2,900); a second trip hammer ($2,200) and a second Goodyear sign ($2,000).

All 30 to 40 old vehicles on the parcels also were sold.

A second auction of remaining Chisman family property is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at 22870 Handle Road, in Calhan.