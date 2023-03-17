Interactive map shows voter turnout so far for 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents can use a city tool to show the voter turnout for the 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 9,000 ballots have been turned in this past week. Election ballots went out on March 10.

Most of the votes so far come from District One, with 3.7% ballots back so far. District 4, on the southeast side of the city, only has 1.8% of ballots returned, which totals roughly 688 people.

See the interactive voter turnout map here.

All ballots must be received at the elections office or a drop box by April 4 at 7 p.m.

There are many different ways you can vote. You can mail it, bring it to the elections office in person, or drop it off at one of 26 drop box locations.

For more information on the general municipal election, click here for KRDO's voter guide.