Electrical outage affecting part of Downtown Colorado Springs and along Highway 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities, crews are responding to a reported outage in Downtown Colorado Springs affecting more than 600 customers.

Below is a look at the outage map as of 10:20 a.m.

Due to the outage, multiple traffic lights have gone out. Springs Utilities said this is along Cimarron St., Colorado Ave., and Limit St.

People are asked to proceed with caution and treat all dark intersections as four-way stops.

Track outages here.

