Colorado Springs police to have extra patrols on duty for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department plans to have four extra patrols on duty on Friday and Saturday night to promote and enforce traffic safety for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Police said that the patrols will focus not only on downtown where many bars and nightclubs are but across the city, as well.

“We’ve found that most of the drunk driving citations on this holiday happen on the busier streets such as Powers Boulevard,” said police spokesman Robert Tornabene.

The police department Downtown Area Response Team (DART) also will be on duty, watching for patrons and pedestrians who are intoxicated.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a time when we see more people coming out to drink, who don’t at other times of the year,” Tornabene explained. “And this happens to be a four-day weekend for the soldiers at Fort Carson, too. “

Police ask that you avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“Don’t drink too much and be responsible,” he added.