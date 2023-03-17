Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:50 AM

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo named #4 best zoo in North America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted the fourth best zoo in North America by the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

For the seventh consecutive year, the CMZoo has been named one of the top ten best zoos in North America. According to zoo officials, the CMZoo was recognized in two categories this year, #4 Best Zoo in North America and #2 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America, for its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit.

The Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is home to animals native to this region. That includes a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, Canada lynx, an Alaska moose, a bald eagle, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, and four river otters.

CMZoo

This is the fifth time the exhibit was nominated in the Best Zoo Exhibit category, and te seventh time the CMZoo was nominated in the Best Zoo category.

The 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Top Ten Best Zoos in North America, in ranking order, are:

  1. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
  2. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
  3. Brevard Zoo
  4. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
  5. Brookfield Zoo
  6. ZooTampa at Lowry Park
  7. Audubon Zoo
  8. Saint Louis Zoo
  9. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  10. Indianapolis Zoo
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content