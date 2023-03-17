Cheyenne Mountain Zoo named #4 best zoo in North America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted the fourth best zoo in North America by the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

For the seventh consecutive year, the CMZoo has been named one of the top ten best zoos in North America. According to zoo officials, the CMZoo was recognized in two categories this year, #4 Best Zoo in North America and #2 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America, for its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit.

The Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is home to animals native to this region. That includes a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, Canada lynx, an Alaska moose, a bald eagle, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, and four river otters.

CMZoo

This is the fifth time the exhibit was nominated in the Best Zoo Exhibit category, and te seventh time the CMZoo was nominated in the Best Zoo category.

The 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Top Ten Best Zoos in North America, in ranking order, are: