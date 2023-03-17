Black Forest road corridor widening project road closures extended through May

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Roadwork at a major intersection just east of Briargate is going to last a little longer.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, Vollmer Rd. will remain closed through May between Black Forest Rd. and Forest Meadows Ave. Construction in the area began on Jan. 16 and was supposed to finish by the end of March.

However, Friday, city officials said the work would extend through May. This is to allow Mountain View Electric and Colorado Springs Utilities to complete essential work on their respective underground utility infrastructure.

“This temporary closure will allow us to complete a lot of essential work in a much shorter and safer period than we could if we tried to keep the road open,” said Mike Chaves, engineering manager for the City of Colorado Springs. “We appreciate the public’s patience with this closure, and they will reap the benefits of less long-term impacts when it’s done.”

During this closure, trucks that use Vollmer Rd. to access Black Forest Rd. will need to detour to Vollmer Rd. to Cowpoke Rd., east of Marksheffel Rd., then south to westbound Woodmen Rd. to return to Black Forest Rd.

Officials said the truck detour will be marked by signs. Trucks are prohibited from using Cowpoke Rd. west to Black Forest Rd.

City of Colorado Springs

For more information on the closure in the area, click here.