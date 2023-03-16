Pueblo Sheriff’s Office: Three arrested and face charges of drug possession

Skip to Content
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three people accused of distributing drugs, including fentanyl, were arrested by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit arrested 24-year-old Angel Carillo, 24-year-old Carlos Carrillo, and 24-year-old Shianne Valdez. Angel and Carlos are brothers, according to the sheriff's office.

Angel was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Carlos and Valdez were arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with one of the counts being for fentanyl.

All three were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, they were all wanted on felony drug warrants.

