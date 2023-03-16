Lyft ride credits offered for Jack Quinn’s patrons Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation will be at an Irish pub and restaurant to give out free ride credits to people planning on celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., CDOT is giving out Lyft credits at Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant.

CDOT said the goal is to get people to plan sober rides throughout the weekend and stay off the roads when they've been drinking.

Over $7,000 in Lyft rideshare credits will be given away Thursday.

The $10 Lyft credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last and can be redeemed with the code “SPDSAFE” in the Lyft app until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. To apply for the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device, click here.

CDOT said two of the Lyft giveaway cards will have an ultimate prize of a unique Lyft code worth $50.

According to CDOT, El Paso County was among the counties with the highest number of impaired driving fatalities in 2022, and the most overall road fatalities of any Colorado county.

Colorado State Patrol will be out in full force this weekend, beginning Thursday, targeting people who are driving under the influence.

These ride credits are thanks to a grant CDOT received from the GHSA to reduce impaired driving and save lives statewide.