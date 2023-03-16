K-9 Styx, latest edition to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is welcoming its new furry partner. K-9 Styx (pronounced Sticks) is a 17-month-old Belgian Malinois.

Styx is from California and has been training with the department for about two weeks in Colorado.

The K-9 is one of four other K-9 crime fighters in the Sheriff's Office.

Once fully trained, Styx will serve as a dual-purpose dog. That means he will be working in apprehension and detection to sniff out narcotics, amongst other things, as well as take down criminals.

Deputy Ronnie Hancock is Styx's handler and says Styx has several attributes that make him well-suited for the job.

While Styx is still new to the department, Hancock says the K-9 has all the makings of a great partner.

Styx and Deputy Hancock will train together for the next 4 months to get the K-9 ready for work.

This isn't Hancock's first K-9 partner. His previous partner, K-9 Jinx, died in the line of duty while trying to apprehend a suspect in April.

Hancock said hopefully Styx can live up to those paw prints Jinx left behind.