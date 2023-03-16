El Paso County Sheriff’s Office bringing back POST certification for academy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is bringing back a program that is meant to increase the level of training and professionalism of the whole force.

Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, certification is the standard training all Colorado law enforcement go through.

In 2018, the sheriff's office implemented a program that allowed non-POST-certified deputies to work in the jail. Since then, 144 non-POST-certified deputies have been hired. Now, they'll have the chance to retrain through a POST-certified academy.

There will be three academies offered in 2023 with about 48 recruits going through each class. The academies are open to anyone, not just non-certified deputies already working for the EPCSO.

If you're interested in applying to be an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy click here.