Colorado Springs, El Paso County reach agreement on addressing notorious flash flooding area near Academy & Austin Bluffs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An intersection known for flash flooding and rescues for decades, will finally be addressed as part of an agreement finalized this week between city officials and El Paso County officials.

The troubled intersection is at Siferd Boulevard and Date Street, just north of the busy Academy Boulevard/Austin Bluffs Parkway intersection, in the central part of town.

The Siferd/Date intersection is in the middle of an existing drainage channel that produces high-velocity flooding during rainy weather; on many occasions, vehicles became trapped, and drivers and passengers had to be rescued by emergency personnel.

Because of the danger, officials installed closure gates several years ago to keep vehicles out of the intersection during floods; the gates require the Colorado Springs Fire Department to open and close them before and after storm events.

Contributing to the problem is that the intersection is in the Park Vista South neighborhood and is part of an enclave -- a small section of county jurisdiction that over time has been surrounded by the city limits -- which made determining who was responsible for ownership and maintenance confusing.

The drainage there was built to rural county specifications and has become inadequate to handle the increased amount of drainage through the area.

The agreement states that the county will allow the city to annex the enclave -- making the city responsible for ownership ad maintenance -- and both entities will split the $11 million cost to resolve the drainage issues.

Gayle Sturdivant, city engineer, said that the improvement plan calls for closing the intersection to traffic and allowing the channel to continue flowing through.

The county's contribution will come from its share of federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.