Woman missing out of Crowley County

Julia Johnson
CCSO
Julia Johnson

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Crowley County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to the CCSO, 30-year-old Julia Johnson is missing out of Crowley County. She is described as 5'10" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with purple hair and hazel eyes.

Johnson was last seen on Feb. 21, 2023, wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, pajama pants, and hiking boots.

If you have any information on Julia Johnson's whereabouts, contact the Crowley County Sheriff's Office at (719) 267 - 5237.

KRDO News

