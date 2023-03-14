Skip to Content
Shed antler collection prohibited until April 30

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife are reminding everyone that collecting shed antlers is illegal on public land west of I-25.    

The ban lasts from January 1st to April 30th and has been in place since 2018. In Colorado, deer tend to shed their antlers from mid-January through March, according to CPW.    

Hunting and collecting these naturally shed antlers has become a popular activity, but it requires going out into the natural habitat of animals who are desperately trying to survive winter.    

Parks and Wildlife say, by restricting shed antler hunting, there is less stress placed on wildlife that humans would cause by being in their area.    

