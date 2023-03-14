Pueblo West residents living in agricultural zones can now raise up to 20 chickens

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo West Metro District Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, March 13 that allows residents living in agricultural zones to raise as many as 20 hens on their property.

The previous limit of chickens allowed was 12.

In a release, the Metro District emphasized that only those living in "agricultural zones" can raise chickens, provided they follow several guidelines.

"Since Jan. 1, residents have asked whether they can raise chickens on their property," said Pueblo West Metropolitan District Neighborhood Services Coordinator Marcos Reyes. "This resolution creates clarity and consistency regarding the conduct of poultry husbandry in Pueblo West."

According to the Metro District, the following guidelines must be met to raise chickens on your property:

Live in an agricultural zone In general, most of the northside Pueblo West and properties on the boundaries of the Metro District are zoned as agricultural and are eligible to keep chickens. See the latest Pueblo West zoning map to see what zone your property lies in. If it's classified as A-1, A-2, A-3, or A-4, you may keep chickens on your property.



Not have a rooster, regardless of zone Roosters are considered nuisance animals



Have 20 chickens or less

Have the chickens in a fenced-in area or a chicken coop. If building a chicken coop, you must apply for the proper applications with the Pueblo West Community Development office. It is advisable to contact the Pueblo West Metro District Community Development office at (719) 547-2000 if you plan on raising your own chicken(s). While fencing may be adequate for your situation, you may need to secure the proper application to build a structure to house chickens. Learn more about accessory structure applications inside the Metro District.



If you have further questions, the Metro District advises contacting the Pueblo West Community Development office at (719) 547-2000 or visiting the Community Development Office at 356 S. McCulloch Blvd. to answer any questions regarding animals on your property.