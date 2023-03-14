El Paso County Veteran of the Year applications now open

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Applications for the 2022 El Paso County Veteran of the Year are now open and will close on March 31, 2023.

Each year, El Paso County honors an individual for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans in the region.

To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard, or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in El Paso County, Colorado.

El Paso County also said the Veteran of the Year will be recognized for significant public service contributions made at the local, state, or national level and by excellence achieved through action above and beyond the call of duty. Nominees should also have made significant contributions in volunteer work in support of veterans and/or the military.

For more information on the El Paso County Veteran of the Year, and to nominate someone, visit: https://justiceservices.elpasoco.com/veterans-services/veteran-of-the-year/