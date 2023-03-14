El Paso County Nature Centers expanding Trailabiity Program in 2023

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2022, El Paso County decided to improve access for individuals with disabilities by purchasing two Terrain Hoppers for each of the county Nature Centers.

Terrain Hoppers are off-road mobility vehicles that allow more people to access nature in ways previously inaccessible to them. After purchasing the vehicles, trail routes were planned at the Nature Centers and a short time later the Trailability Program began.

The inaugural season of the Trailability Program ran from July 26 to Oct. 31, 2022, but this year it will run from May 1 to Oct. 31. According to the county, trail extensions and modifications will also give participants added experiences in nature this year. New, written trail guides will also help participants learn about the flora and fauna at each park.

Registration for the Trailability Program opens April 1 and reservations can be made at either nature center or at communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability. You can find more information on the program at this site as well.