Credit card fraud increased nearly 20 percent last year in Colorado Springs, report says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO ) -- According to a new report by Upgraded Points, credit card fraud in Colorado Springs increased by 18.3 percent from 2021 to 2022.

The report analyzed locations in the U.S. with the highest rates of credit card fraud and found that the Colorado Springs metro area saw 8.2 credit card fraud reports per 10,000 residents in 2022, an 18.3 percent increase compared to 2021.

According to the report, some parts of the population may be at great risk of credit card fraud. People aged 30 to 39 make more than 120,000 reports of credit card fraud per year, the most of any age group. The report found that fraud is also most common in the southeastern portion of the U.S., with Florida leading the nation in fraud reports with 26.9 credit card fraud reports per 10,000 people.

The following is a summary of the report data for the Colorado Springs metro area:

Credit card fraud reports per 10K residents (2022): 8.2

8.2 Total number of credit card fraud reports (2022): 627

627 Year-over-year change in credit card fraud reports: +18.3%

+18.3% 3-year change in credit card fraud reports (2019-2022): +59.5%

For reference, these are the statistics for the entire United States, according to the report.