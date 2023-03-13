Skip to Content
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum to offer Spring Break discounts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will be offering discounted tickets during the times many Colorado schools will be on Spring Break.

From March 18 to April 2, visitors can get discounted tickets by using the promo code "SPRRINBREAK" at checkout. According to the museum, tickets will be $14.95 for adults and $12.95 for children during this time.

Also during this time period, the museum will be open during normal hours, seven days a week. For the majority of the year, the museum is only open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for large groups and special events.

For more information, visit the museum's website at: https://usopm.org/.

