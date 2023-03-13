Skip to Content
House passes bill that would create three-day waiting period to access a firearm

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado House has passed a bill that would create a minimum three-day waiting period for anyone attempting to purchase a firearm.

Currently, the law states that a background check must be completed before a firearm can be transferred. This process can sometimes take less than three days.

HB23-1219 would require a gun purchaser to wait three days after either completing a background check or an approved background check until they receive their newly purchased gun.

Supporters of the bill claim that a waiting period delaying immediate access to firearms could help prevent "impulsive acts of violence, including suicides, homicides, and assaults." 

Transferring a firearm before the expiration of the waiting period would be a civil infraction and offenders would face a $500 fine for the first offense and a $500 to $5,000 fine for any secondary offenses.

