Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:49 AM

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues suspected drunk driver from a ditch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A driver is in stable condition after the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued him from a ditch.

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, a man was found trapped in a drainage area in a vehicle near East Cheyenne Road and Hancock Avenue.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO the driver "failed to continue through a bend in the road," sending his car into the ditch.

CSFD

Once pulled from the vehicle, he was taken to a hospital. CSPD said the man was in stable condition.

According to investigators, the driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jaleesia Fobbs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content