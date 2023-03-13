Colorado colleges to replace paper-based entrance exams starting in 2024

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Educators and administrators are adapting College Board's new computer-based SAT and PSAT assessments as the standard entrance exam for Colorado colleges in 2024.

Currently, the statute requires the Colorado Department of Education to review new processes for college entrance exams every five years.

This process was delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

A selection committee of representatives from districts across the state met to evaluate the new entrance exam process. They recommended College Board continue as the state's vendor in Colorado beginning in 2024.

This is due in part to College Board's new computer-based SAT and PSAT exams.

The computer-based exams will replace the current paper-based exams, which will be administered for the last time this spring.

The electronic-based exams will become official after a procurement process. That includes a ten-day waiting period.