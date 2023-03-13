City of Pueblo warns public of scam calls related to fire department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Fire Department have issued statements warning the public of ongoing scam calls related to the fire department.

According to the city, the scam calls are asking citizens to join a Pueblo Fire Department support group with a one-time registration fee.

“Pueblo Fire Department will never ask citizens for a registration fee or payment of any kind,” said Chief of Pueblo Fire Department Barb Huber. “Our services are paid for by the taxpayers and if we ever do some kind of fundraising effort, it will be communicated explicitly our intentions to generate revenue. Sometimes you may see firefighters ask for a donation like when we do something such as “Fill the Boot.”

The city is urging citizens not to give these callers any personal information, forms of payment, or other compromising data.

For any questions or concerns related to Pueblo Fire Department protocol or public outreach, contact *(719)-553-2830 for clarification or further information.