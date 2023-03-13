Air Force Academy’s Associate Head Swim Coach, Anthony Boettcher, passes away

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Air Force Academy's Associate Head Men's Swimming Coach Anthony Boettcher passed away Sunday, March 13, Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine announced.

Boettcher was in his 13th season as an assistant at the Academy.

In his recent statement, Pine offered his condolences to Boettcher's family on behalf of the Academy:

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of Anthony's passing. He had an incredible postive impact, not only at the Air Force Academy as an assistant coach, a physical education instructor and mentor, but also to the state and local community as a long-time high school and club swimming coach. On behalf of our Athletic Department and Academy, I offer our deepest condolences to Coach Boettcher's family and all of our current and former cadet-athletes, coaches, and staff." Nahan Pine, Air Force Director of Athletics

Boettcher was a resident of Colorado and had more than 30 years of experience as a high school and club coach in the state.

According to the USAFA, Boettcher was a long-time volunteer for Colorado Swimming Inc. and USA Swimming. He earned multiple awards for his volunteerism within both organizations before joining the Academy.

At the Academy, Boettcher helped win several accolades for the institution including three Western Athletic Conference Championships from 2016 to 2020.

The Academy says they will share more news about services as details become available.