80+ citations issued to Colorado Springs drivers during statewide distracted driving operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a day of a statewide effort to crack down on distracted drivers, more than 80 citations were issued to Colorado Springs drivers.

On March 10, Colorado State Patrol partnered with local law enforcement agencies to participate in a "strict enforcement effort to put an end to distracted driving."

According to CSP, there were 159 contacts in the Colorado Springs area. Of those 159 contacts, there were 82 citations issued Friday. Ten of these were aggressive/distracted driving, and two were DUIs.

Friday's operation came just days after a 12-year-old died in an El Paso County crash reportedly caused by a distracted driver.

According to CSP, 2022 had the most traffic fatalities since 1981 with 754 deaths. CSP said many of the crashes were caused by distractions.