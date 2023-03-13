Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 3:42 PM

80+ citations issued to Colorado Springs drivers during statewide distracted driving operation

CSP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a day of a statewide effort to crack down on distracted drivers, more than 80 citations were issued to Colorado Springs drivers.

On March 10, Colorado State Patrol partnered with local law enforcement agencies to participate in a "strict enforcement effort to put an end to distracted driving."

According to CSP, there were 159 contacts in the Colorado Springs area. Of those 159 contacts, there were 82 citations issued Friday. Ten of these were aggressive/distracted driving, and two were DUIs.

Friday's operation came just days after a 12-year-old died in an El Paso County crash reportedly caused by a distracted driver.

According to CSP, 2022 had the most traffic fatalities since 1981 with 754 deaths. CSP said many of the crashes were caused by distractions.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content