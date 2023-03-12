Mesa Ridge caps undefeated, state championship season

The Mesa Ridge boy's basketball team did two things that had never been done before. First, they won the 5A boys state title with a thrilling, 71-68, win over Air Academy. Second, they capped an undefeated season. The Grizzlies finish the season with a perfect 28-0 record.

"I can't even explain it," said an elated Trei Ginn, who scored 13 points in the win. "It's, like, so amazing. Oh, my God. We've dreamt of this ever since we were freshmen, sophomores, juniors. We wanted this ever since then. And then we just worked as hard as possible to get here.

Everybody doubted us, and we did it. We're undefeated. I mean, we made history."

Neither team led by more than six points in a back and forth contest which only got closer in the fourth quarter. Tevin Riehl scored 23 points to lead all scorers, including timely baskets down the stretch.

With Mesa Ridge up a point late in the fourth quarter, Bryce Riehl hit a three which extended the lead to 67-63.

Undaunted, Air Academy responded with five straight points, taking the lead on a Grant Featherstone three with just 1:18 left.

But Mesa Ridge answered immediately, taking the lead back for good on Mekhi Hubbard's driving layup with 40 seconds left.

After a Kadets missed three, Tevin Riehl hit two clutch free throws to put the Grizzlies up 3.

Air Academy got one last chance with 0.4 seconds left, but Max Howery's three was off the mark, and Mesa Ridge's undefeated, championship run was complete.

"I'm just so proud to be a part of this team," said Tevin Riehl. "It is unbelievable to be a part of this team to do this like nobody ever done this before for Mesa. And I'm just so glad to be a part of this."

The win was even more special to Hubbard, who scored what was effectively the game-winning basket.

"My older sister was on the Mesa Ridge team that went 28-0 in 2014. Just to be like her now, setting a record that no one can beat, they can only tie, it feels so good."

Mesa Ridge's season for the ages will be remembered for years to come.