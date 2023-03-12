8 taken to hospital after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Eight people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a crash, the Colorado Springs Police Department said. The collision happened at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

The crash took place sometime after 2:30 P.M. Sunday, when eight passengers were ejected in a two-car collision. One vehicle rolled onto its side. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said all of the patients were in stable condition but didn't describe their conditions further.

A police officer at the scene told KRDO that one of the vehicles may have had too many people inside at the time of the crash.

Police said that both drivers were attempting to make turns when the crash happened.