U.S. Taekwondo students hope to raise $30k for Police Foundation of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of U.S. Taekwondo Center students are working to raise $30,000 for the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs in their 16th annual "Break-A-Thon."

Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., students from the U.S. Taekwondo Center, Colorado Springs, and Monument locations, will come together at Colorado Springs Christian School (CSCS), to break boards and raise funds.

The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is a non-profit organization dedicated to aiding the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to event organizers, the non-profit supports officers and improves public safety by providing resources not otherwise readily available from traditional support.

“As one of the nation’s largest 50 cities, our police force faces many challenges on a day-to-day basis,” said Dr. George Reed, chairman of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, in a press release. “Police Foundation of Colorado Springs provides an important avenue for the private sector to come alongside the department and support its mission.”

Closing ceremonies will start at 12:15 p.m. and end at 1 p.m. and the center will present a $30,000 check to board members of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Police Chief.

In addition to Taekwondo demonstrations, guests can bid in a silent auction, learn how to break a board, get a balloon animal, and participate in plenty of games.

Anyone is invited to register and attend this family-friendly, free public event.

For more information about the event visit the website here.