Rampart High School Hosting 16th Annual Bald For Bucks Event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Rampart High School is hosting their 16th Annual Bald For Bucks fundraiser Friday morning.

This year they’re trying to raise more than $16,000 dollars, a goal that they have already passed Friday morning.

Bald for bucks raises money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

In the last 15 years — RHS has raised over $586,798 for LLS.

They hope this year will increase fundraising efforts to over $600,000 dollars.

This tradition began when Ms. Sanford, a former rampart teacher, was diagnosed with cancer. The student body raised $6,000 dollars for her that year, and many shaved their heads.

Years later, after Ms. Sanford passed, RHS students decided to continue the assembly and start raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

If you want to make a donation for Rampart High School’s Bald for Bucks fundraiser, click here.