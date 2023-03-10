Put on green and celebrate the 39th Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to the downtown area. Organizers say there will be plenty of fun to be had, but don't forget your shamrocks and kilts

The parade begins at noon on March 11. Thousands are expected to march along Tejon St., from St. Vrain to Vermijo.

Before the parade, the Pedalin for St. Patrick's Day 50k Bike Ride and the 5k for St. Patrick's Day Race will take place.

Riders can choose between two courses at the Bike Ride.

The Intermediate and Challenging rides will start at 9:30 a.m. and will begin in the parking lot of Trails End Taproom.

Registration starts at $45 and kids 14 and under can ride either course for free but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

If your legs aren't too tired from biking, the St. Patrick's Day Race will begin at 10 a.m.

Registration will be $35 per person, but if you wait until race day to register in person, there will be a late sign-up fee of $5.

For more information on the Colorado Springs, St. Patrick's Day Parade visit the link here.