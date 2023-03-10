Missing 8-year-old girl from Texas found safe, CBI says

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says a missing 8-year-old girl from Texas was found safe Thursday.

Authorities did not say where she was located.

CBI issued the Missing Endangered Alert on Tuesday for the girl with reason to believe she was in Colorado.

She was last seen around 8 a.m. in San Jacinto County, Texas.

The person believed to have had her was 50-year-old Charles Estep, who is booked in the El Paso County Jail at the time of writing this story.