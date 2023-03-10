Man arrested in connection to 2021 Rush murder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An arrest was made nearly two years after the body of a man was found dead on a property in Rush.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 6000 block of South Johnson Rd. at 6:04 p.m. for a welfare call on May 12, 2021. At the scene, deputies found the body of a man.

The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Donaciano Amaya.

During the investigation, a person of interest was identified. However, in April 2022, initial lab results for the DNA submissions excluded those persons of interest but identified an unknown male.

On Oct. 20, 2022, the sheriff's office received notification of a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit that tentatively identified the unknown male as Kevin Armondo Chaparro-Macias.

Then, on Feb. 10, 2023, the EPCSO's investigation division received a lab report for a DNA sample collected from Chaparro-Macias. According to the sheriff's office, those results "strongly implicated" Chaparro-Macias as contributing to the unknown male DNA collected at the initial homicide scene.

Wednesday, March 8, the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Fugitives Unit and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team found and arrested Chaparro-Macias.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail and charged with First-degree Murder. Chaparro-Macias is currently being held without bond.