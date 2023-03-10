Skip to Content
Fountain Police investigating fatal auto vs. pedestrian crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Fountain.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to South Academy Boulevard, just west of the I-25 overpass, on reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to investigators, a pedestrian wearing dark-colored clothing was crossing S. Academy Blvd. not along a crosswalk in an area where there wasn't lighting. While crossing the road, police said he was hit by an eastbound vehicle on S. Academy Blvd.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The name of the pedestrian will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The FPD said neither speed nor alcohol are being considered factors in this crash. Police have yet to say if the driver will face any charges related to the crash.

