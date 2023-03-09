Victims of two separate traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs now identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has now released the names of two victims involved in separate traffic crashes.

Both incidents occurred Monday, February 27, and the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified both victims on the evening of February 28.

Around 4 p.m. members of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Sand Creek Division responded to a vehicle-versus-motorcycle traffic crash that happened at the intersection of Cache La Poudre Street and Prairie Road.

Once at the scene, officers found a motorcyclist. According to CSPD, that person died at the scene.

The rider has been identified as Colorado Springs resident Mitchell Smith, 26.

Later that same evening around 9 p.m., officers with CSPD Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to North Carefree Circle regarding a single-vehicle traffic crash involving a fatality.

According to CSPD, the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a tree.

When medical personnel arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle was already dead.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the driver. He was identified as Colorado Springs Resident Robert Adams, 38.

This was a single-vehicle, single-fatality traffic crash.

The crashes are currently under investigation, alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor in both cases.

Investigators are now focusing on determining if speed played a role in the incidents.

No arrests have been made.