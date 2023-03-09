Colorado Springs man arrested, suspected of driving drunk and crashing into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man faces a felony charge for reportedly driving drunk and crashing into an officer's vehicle, causing serious injuries.

On Friday, Feb. 17, two officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were responding to a call for service and headed southbound on Sinton Rd. at 10:54 p.m.

That's when a Jeep traveling northbound on Sinton Rd. crossed over the center line, hitting the first police vehicle head-on. The officer in that vehicle suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second police vehicle did end up hitting the other officer and Jeep. That officer was treated at the scene and released.

The driver of the Jeep, 28-year-old Alexander Thomas, was investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol. On Monday, March 6, Thomas was arrested and charged with Vehicular Assault DUI, a class four felony.