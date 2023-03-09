Colorado 2023-2024 fishing licenses now available

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fishing season is officially here. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding anglers that the 2023-2024 fishing licenses are now available.

According to CPW, the 2023-2024 fishing license is valid from March 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

Regulations and pricing for annual, daily, and multi-day fishing licenses can be found in the 2023 Colorado Fishing Brochure That information is also available in Spanish by clicking here.

For anglers between the ages of 18 through 64, an $11.50 Habitat Stamp is required with the first license purchase for the year. Children under age 16 can fish with one rod for free.

“Spring is around the corner and so is the opportunity to get out and enjoy the active, outdoor Colorado lifestyle by going fishing," said CPW Angler Education Coordinator Andre Egli in a press release. "If you are new to fishing there are many classes offered around the state. Classes are available for new anglers, families, or seasoned anglers that want to learn a new technique like fly fishing."

Coloradans and non-resident visitors can purchase fishing licenses online, by phone at 1-800-244-5613, at a local CPW office, or from authorized sales agents statewide.

According to CPW, the department doesn't receive general tax dollars and fishing license sales support all statewide hatchery and fish-stocking operations. Funding from fishing license sales can go on to allow for additional public access, community angling grants, and habitat improvement projects that support state birds, fish, and other small game.

"CPW biologists and volunteers will soon be spawning fish to replenish our walleye and saugeye fisheries,” said CPW Aquatic Section Manager Matt Nicholl, in a press release. "Our hatcheries are also stocking front range waters with trout while water temperatures remain cool for added angling opportunities."

According to CPW, Colorado gas has 27,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. Anglers have the chance to catch any of the 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish.

CPW fishing classes, events, seminars, and tournaments are posted on the Fishing News and Events web page, which can be found by clicking here.

For more information about fishing in Colorado, click here.