Boulder therapist accused of sexual assault on children during his home sessions

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A therapist is being accused of sexually assaulting two children during therapy sessions at his home office, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Mark Hochwender, 70, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust-pattern of abuse.

The victims, who were juveniles at the time of the abuse, came forward to testify against Hochwender when they became adults.

Detectives stated Hochwender was their therapist between August 1999 and the present day.

According to the police, Hochwender was in his 40s when the alleged crimes occurred in his home offices.

One location was in the city of Boulder, and the other was located in Westminster.

According to police, this was a long-term investigation that involved multiple families.

They believe there could be additional victims who have not come forward.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Lutz at LutzC@bouldercolorado.gov or call 303-441-4374.