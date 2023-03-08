Sheriff’s Office releases artist rendering of man whose remains were found in Pueblo County last year

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying a man whose skeletal remains were found in Pueblo County in 2022.

The PCSO said that based on facial reconstruction, the man may have looked like the forensic artist renderings you see above.

The renderings show the man with several different possible hairstyles. The actual hairstyle and facial hair the man wore are unknown. His hair color and eye color are also unknown, according to the PCSO.

“We are trying to utilize all the tools and technology we can to identify this individual,” said Pueblo

County Sheriff David J. Lucero. "We know that there is a family out there who is missing a loved

one. We want to reunite them, and we want to find out what happened to him.”

According to the PCSO, the forensic analysis suggests the man was Caucasian and between the ages of 30 and 50. The sheriff's office said he also may have had tattoos and/or piercings.

If you believe you may know who this man was or think you may have seen him before, contact PCSO Detective Simpson at (719)-583-6436.