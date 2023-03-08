Pueblo Police ask for public’s help in locating wanted person

Skip to Content
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person.

According to the PPD, 25-year-old JazzMarie Devan has a warrant for failure to appear, which includes the following charges: driving under restraint, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, careless driving, and failing to report an accident.

If you have any information on Devan's whereabouts, contact Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

