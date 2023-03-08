Name of 12-year-old killed in Hwy. 94 crash reportedly caused by ‘distracted driver’ released

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the name of the young girl who died in a crash along Highway 94.

Monday, Colorado State Patrol responded to a "chain-reaction" crash reportedly caused by a distracted driver of a truck. That driver, a 25-year-old man from Avondale, wasn't injured.

However, three people were injured and a 12-year-old girl died.

According to the sheriff's office, the girl was Lillian Flannery. She was in a car with two other people from Rush. It's unclear if she was related to the other passengers.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 94 at the intersection of North Page Road, between Schriever Space Force Base and Ellicott. A school bus was stopped at the intersection to pick up children, and three vehicles were stopped behind it.

According to investigators, the distracted driver slammed into one of the vehicles, a Mazda CX-7 SUV, causing a chain reaction. Flannery was a passenger in the Mazda. A 16-year-old and a 40-year-old woman were also injured in the Mazda. A passenger in another vehicle was also injured.

The school bus wasn't involved in the crash.

No charges have been filed regarding this fatal accident, and the crash remains under investigation. CSP told KRDO Tuesday that charges are likely. The suspected distracted driver's name hasn't been released.