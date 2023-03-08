Crews contain wildfire in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildfire in Custer County was contained Wednesday before it was able to damage any structures.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) first reported the fire just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. It was burning near H96 MP15 on the north side of the highway.

The CCSO said a few houses near County Road 285 were asked to evacuate but the fire was extinguished before it damaged any structures.

The CCSO said the Wet Mountain Fire Protection District responded to the fire, as did Deer Mountain Fire.