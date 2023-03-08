Colorado State Patrol plans Friday enforcement operation to stop distracted driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, two days after determining that distracted driving was the cause of a fatal crash in El Paso County, the Colorado State Patrol announced a one-day, statewide effort to stop the dangerous behavior.

Troopers plan to work with local law enforcement agencies Friday on what's described in a Wednesday CSP release as a "strict enforcement effort to put an end to distracted driving."

The CSP will focus on major highways -- such as Interstate 25, U.S. 50. and U.S. 160 in southern Colorado -- with the intent of watching for lane violations, speeding, and careless and reckless driving that could be caused by distracted driving.

Troopers cite cell phone usage, eating, and distractions by passengers as the main factors causing drivers to be distracted and not concentrating on safe driving habits.

A motivating reason behind the operation is what the CSP describes as a "significant increase" in serious and deadly crashes across the state since 2019; troopers said that last year, 745 people died in highway traffic accidents -- the most since 1981.

Troopers said that distracted driving can result in a citation for improper, reckless or careless driving -- which is punishable by points off your driver's license, fines of up to $300 and higher auto insurance premiums.

The CSP said that it issued more than 16,000 such citations in 2021, and that distracted driving is the top cause of crashes among drivers between the ages of 16 and 21.

The CSP offers the following recommendations to drivers:

Avoid using cell phones while behind the wheel, and pull over or stop in safe locations if you need to use your phone, or have a passenger in your vehicle use the phone for you.

Open packages and bags of snacks before driving, and avoid eating meals while vehicles are in motion.

Report dangerous driving by calling troopers at *CSP.

Drive within the speed limit, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Always wear seat belts and never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Friday's enforcement operation is part of the CSP's yearlong campaign, Stay in Your Lane, to remind people to drive safely by eliminating aggressive, distracted or impaired driving.