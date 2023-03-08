Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to illegal possession of explosive devices

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has announced that 28-year-old Dakota Halley has pleaded guilty to possession of unregistered firearms, specifically explosive devices.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) obtained information in May of 2022 that Halley and another man were in possession of two hand grenades.

The ensuing investigation led to an undercover ATF agent buying a grenade and shotgun from Halley. Less than two weeks later, Halley agreed to sell more grenades to the undercover agent, the DOJ said.

During the second sale, the undercover agent purchased six grenades from Halley.

According to the DOJ, Halley was arrested on June 8, 2022, and a search warrant was executed at his apartment. ATF agents recovered 32 explosive devices, numerous firearms, and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition during this search.

Halley had not registered the explosive devices in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as is required by law, the DOJ said.

Halley pleaded guilty on March 6, 2023, and will be sentenced on May 30th.