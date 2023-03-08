Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:11 AM

Colorado Springs launches online parking finder service

City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The goal is to help city drivers find available parking downtown and in Old Colorado City.

The new tool allows users to select various forms of parking, and tells users where to find transportation with the Pike Ride Hub and Zeb Shuttle service. It also lists special event parking fees.    

City officials can gather data through the tool to help them plan future infrastructure.    

You can find the tool at coloradosprings.com/parking-finder.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content