Colorado Springs launches online parking finder service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The goal is to help city drivers find available parking downtown and in Old Colorado City.

The new tool allows users to select various forms of parking, and tells users where to find transportation with the Pike Ride Hub and Zeb Shuttle service. It also lists special event parking fees.

City officials can gather data through the tool to help them plan future infrastructure.

You can find the tool at coloradosprings.com/parking-finder.