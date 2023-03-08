Carjacking by juveniles in Pueblo ends in crash and arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, March 8, Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers responded to the 4000 block of O'Neal Ave. for a carjacking.

According to the PPD, the victim told officers that two males stole his SUV. One of the suspects threatened the victim with a weapon before stealing the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was spotted a short time later near Northern Ave. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspects refused to stop, the PPD said.

Officers pursued the vehicle and it crashed near the intersection of Portland Ave. and River Ave.

The PPD said the two suspects, who turned out to be juveniles, ran from the crash but were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The PPD said the investigation into this incident is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.