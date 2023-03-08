Bill to cap cost of EpiPens makes its way through State House

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that would cap the costs of Epinephrine Auto-injectors, EpiPens, is one step closer to being signed into Colorado law.

Wednesday, HB23-1002 passed the House by a majority vote of 47 to 15. The proposed bill would lower the prices of EpiPens from the current almost $700 for two to around $60

The legislation is modeled after the Colorado Insulin Affordability Program, which is meant to make life-saving medications affordable for all Coloradans.

“No Coloradan should have to choose between life-saving medication and putting a roof over their head,” said Rep. Javier Mabrey (D-Denver) in a press release. “Right now, one company has a monopoly over epinephrine auto-injectors, allowing them to price EpiPens at nearly $700 for a 2-pack despite only costing $8 for the manufacturer to produce. We’re passing this legislation to ensure that life-saving medication is more affordable and accessible for all Coloradans.”

According to supporters of the bill, HB23-1002 would help the over 500,000 Coloradans experiencing severe food allergies and the over 430,000 with asthma.