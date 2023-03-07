Skip to Content
WATCH: Pueblo D60 principal joins governor to announce new initiative to boost math education

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a principal at a Pueblo District 60 elementary school joins Governor Jared Polis and other lawmakers to announce new statewide math support for Colorado students.

According to the governor's office, Polis is partnering with state legislators, teachers, after-school providers, and community members to announce a new initiative that will provide evidence-based math support for students.

The initiative is meant to help boost math achievement and set every Colorado student up with the tools and resources to thrive in school and beyond.

D60's Katie Harshman, the principal at Minnequa Elementary School, will be speaking.

The press conference is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. and can be streamed below:

